Small Business Saturday Draws Crowds to Akron Neighborhood

By 15 minutes ago
  • photo of Renard Turner, Mary Ellen Turner
    Renard and Mary Ellen Turner from Cleveland found bicycle socks -- with humorously ribald messages on them -- during their first visit to the Northside Marketplace, on Small Business Saturday.
    KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

Two events in Akron over the weekend helped kick off the holiday shopping season by focusing on small businesses.

Small Business Saturday is a national event encouraging people to check out shops in their communities. In Akron, the day started with Northside Marketplace hosting Crafty Mart -- featuring local artisans with handmade goods – on one floor.

On another floor were vendors like Cristina Gonzalez Alcala, founder of Not Yo’ Daddy’s hot sauce, which has a permanent space at Northside. She says she noticed Black Friday traffic was down at the big box stores she visited this year, while Small Business Saturday continues to grow.

“We really see the community rallying behind small businesses and they see the value of buying local [and] supporting local. Because it grows the local economy.”

Not far from the Northside, The Devil Strip magazine held a “Meet Your Neighbors” walk along East Cuyahoga Falls Avenue in North Hill to spotlight the diverse array of local businesses that sell everything from African cuisine to Nepali clothing.

The walk route included businesses selling goods from Nepal, Africa and several other countries, many of them immigrant-owned.

Joel Felder from Highland Square says the area has changed from when he was younger, when it was mostly Italian immigrants.

“And now it’s Nepali and Mexican and other ethnic groups. It’s been fun and enlightening. I’d come back. I drive by here all the time, I just don’t stop too often; I’m on my way somewhere else. Now I have a reason to stop and I feel comfortable just stopping and seeing what’s here.”

The “Meet Your Neighbors” events aim to bring people from Greater Akron to explore a new part of the city.

Tags: 
Devil Strip Magazine
#SmallBusinessSaturday
small business
Akron
Christmas shopping
holiday shopping
Northside Marketplace
Crafty Mart

Related Content

Shuffle: Akron Band Relaxer Sells Pedals By Day, Rocks Out By Night

By Apr 20, 2017
Relaxer
Chris Tran

An Akron band that mixes business with its psychadelic prog rock is getting ready to release a new album next month.

In this week’s Shuffle, Devil Strip Magazine music editor Brittany Nader introduces us to Relaxer.

Ohio Small Businesses Question Future of Regulatory Bills After Kasich Veto

By Aug 13, 2018
photo of Ohio Statehouse
KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Lawmakers are thinking about overriding Gov. John Kasich’s veto of a bill that aims to cut down on business regulation. Small businesses worry about what this could mean for future regulatory action.

The bill Kasich vetoed, SB 221, would give the state’s rulemaking committee, known as Joint Committee on Agency Rule Review, more authority to disqualify rules or review them after they go into effect.