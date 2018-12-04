Senator Says New Farm Bill Will Help Ohio Farmers

By 16 hours ago
  • photo of Sherrod Brown
    TIM RUDELL / WKSU

The 2018 Farm Bill tackles key issues that affect Ohio farmers. It's nearing agreement in Congressional committee.   

Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown says the bill includes permanent funding to help farmers sell products directly to consumers. And it reinforces dairy programs and protects the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program for hungry families.

Brown, who served on the committee, says the bill is beneficial to the state as a whole.

“It’s a farm bill, but it’s a food bill, a jobs and economic development bill, a broadband bill for rural Ohio – it’s a research bill it’s all of the above we should get it to the president’s desk as soon as possible.”

Brown says the bill also aims to improve soil health and Lake Erie water quality. 

He expects the bill to pass in the coming weeks before the holiday.   

Tags: 
2018 farm bill
Ohio Farmers
SNAP
dairy programs
Lake Erie

