Senate Committee Advances Alternative Graduation Requirements for Classes of 2019 and 2020

By 30 minutes ago
  • photo of graduation
    The bill would extend the alternative pathways to graduation.
    KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

A Senate committee has advanced a bill that would create more options for high school seniors to graduate. If the full House and Senate approve, it would put off implementation of stringent graduation standards.

The Senate Education committee has extended the so-called alternate pathways for graduation for the Class of 2019.

Up to a third of high school seniors are thought to be in danger of not graduating under the tougher standards. This bill gives seniors options beyond standardized testing scores, such as a 2.5 GPA and good attendance.

Republican Senator Peggy Lehner of Kettering disagreed with critics who say these pathways set the bar too low for a high school diploma.

“What it means is that we feel comfortable in saying the student is meeting the minimum standard for academic performance as well as for some of the social skills that they’re going to need to be successful in the workplace,” Lehner said.

The same pathways are offered to the Class of 2020, without attendance. Lehner said lawmakers will take up permanent changes to graduation standards next year.

Tags: 
senate education committee
Peggy Lehner
high school graduation requirements
class of 2019

Related Content

Ohio Lawmakers Debate Extending Alternative Graduation Requirements

By Ashton Marra Jan 9, 2018
photo of Board of Education meeting
ASHTON MARRA / IDEASTREAM

The leaders of the Ohio House and Senate education committees are taking different stances on whether to extend changes to high-school graduation requirements to future classes.

The Ohio Board of Education voted Tuesday to recommend that the classes of 2019 and 2020 have the same alternative graduation options as the class of 2018. Students could choose to pass their end-of-course exams, complete a senior project, or maintain a high attendance rate, among other things.

Study: High School Graduation Requirements May Not Meet Expectations for College Admission

By Ashton Marra Apr 9, 2018
photo of school bus
PEXELS

A national review of high school graduation requirements shows Ohio is providing students with a well-rounded education, but not necessarily at the quality researchers say is needed to succeed in a state college or career. 

 