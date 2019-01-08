Sen. Portman Opposes Possible Declaration of National Emergency on Border Wall

By Annie Wu 1 minute ago
  • photo of Sen. Rob Portman
    Sen. Rob Portman
    U.S. SENATE

President Trump will make a speech from the Oval office tonight to discuss funding for a border wall. He has suggested he could declare a national emergency. Ohio Republican Senator Rob Portman says the border is a serious problem and more funding is needed.

"But my hope is that the president doesn’t go the national emergency route because he doesn’t have to because instead we’re able to reach an agreement to resolve some of these issues."

Portman says a good negotiating point could be DACA – the program that lets undocumented people who came to the US as minors stay in the country. He says both the president and Democrats need to be willing to negotiate seriously.

Senator Rob Portman
Donald Trump
border wall

