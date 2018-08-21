Sen. Portman Helps Prepare Supreme Court Nominee Kavanaugh for Hearings

Ohio Republican Rob Portman was one of four senators who went to the White House Monday to prep Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh before his Senate confirmation hearings.

Portman said he’s confident Kavanaugh will be ready to field questions from the Senate Judiciary committee, including whether he’d overturn Roe v. Wade.

Portman on the nominee

“He’s not going to legislate from the bench. He’s not going to put his personal philosophy out there. He’s also going to show respect for long-standing precedent," Portman said.

Portman supported Kavanaugh since the pick was announced. The committee hearings are scheduled for September 4 to 7. Republicans need 50 votes to confirm Kavanaugh and currently hold 51 seats in the Senate.