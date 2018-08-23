Sen. Brown and Supreme Court Nominee Kavanaugh Meet

Ohio’s Sen. Sherrod Brown said that after meeting with Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh this week, he still has deep concerns.

Brown's impression

Brown said Kavanaugh’s decisions as a lower court judge showed a pattern of ruling in favor of corporations and against labor and consumer interests. Nothing in his meeting with the nominee allayed his concern.

Brown also said he found it disingenuous that Kavanaugh shifted his position on presidential power since being an advisor to the Republican effort to impeach President Bill Clinton.

“In those days, he thought that the president should be weakened. And now his comments and biases seem to be to protect this president who nominated him. So, I sense more than a little, at least some, hypocrisy there,” he said.

Brown said he will not make a decision on the nomination until after Kavanaugh’s Senate Hearings.