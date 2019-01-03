Second Chance Village Founder Prepares for Closing of Homeless Camp

By 21 minutes ago
  • photo of Second Chance Village
    Second Chance Village is being dismantled.
    TIM RUDELL / WKSU

Sunday will be the last day for Akron’s Second Chance Village.  The city ordered the homeless camp closed weeks ago saying it violates zoning laws. But a deadline for clearing the property had not been set until now.

Sage Lewis is the founder of Second Chance Village.
Credit TIM RUDELL / WKSU

Sage Lewis owns the property. The homeless camp is behind his business in the Middlebury neighborhood. He organized it so people who are homeless but don’t want to be in living spaces run by government agencies and churches have someplace to go.

With the city ruling that he can no longer do that, he’s says he’ll try other ways of helping the homeless who want to keep their independence.  “We are literally going to be smuggling legal citizens into the woods, and smuggling them under bridges.   Hiding them because they are illegal.  If you have no money you are illegal, there’s no place for you to go.  And so, we are going to find places to hide American Citizens.”

Lewis’s has one other idea: to acquire and refit old houses to accommodate up to five homeless residents each.

Tags: 
Second Chance Village
Akron homeless
Sage Lewis
Akron City Council
akron zoning

Related Content

Deadline Looms for Homeless Living in Akron's Tent City

By & Nov 14, 2018
Second Chance Village
MARK AREHART / WKSU

Twenty-five people living in an Akron resident’s backyard will have to find new homes by Thanksgiving.

Two months ago, the Akron City Council voted to evict the people living in a tent city at The Homeless Charity, owned by Sage Lewis.

Homeless Charity Takes Legal Action to Save Tent City

By Oct 17, 2018
Homeless encampment, Akron, OH
TIM RUDELL / WKSU

The operator of a homeless camp on Akron’s east side is suing the city. The move is aimed at keeping the tent village open despite a city-imposed Thanksgiving deadline for shutting it down.       