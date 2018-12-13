Second Abortion Measure Headed to Gov. Kasich

The Ohio House has passed another abortion measure. This one outlaws the use of dilation and extraction or D & E to end a pregnancy. D & Es are typically used after 12 weeks. The measure passed the Senate last summer, so it now heads to Governor John Kasich.

Democratic representative Tavia Galonski of Akron objects to the bill because it does not exempt victims of rape or incest. She opposes state lawmakers pushing to enact strict abortion laws.

The bill does not outlaw the use of D & Es after miscarriage.

This is the second abortion bill the legislature has passed in recent days. The first—the so-called “Heartbeat Bill” bans abortion at the point when a fetal heartbeat is detected.

