Robotic Kangaroos and Egg Cars Help Girls Learn About STEM at UA

By 15 hours ago
  • Jalyn, Leah, John Botosan
    Jalyn (right) and Leah Botosan say their father, John, is the one who first got them interested in STEM, but events like the one at the University of Akron are great for getting hands-on experience.
    KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

About 70 girls in grades 6 through 10 turned out at the the University of Akron for its eighth annual event for girls interested in engineering and science.

Hannah Kincaid, a 6th-grader from Norton, was among those participating in “Inquire! Innovate! Invent!” on Saturday. She and a friend built a small car using popsicle sticks, plastic wheels, cardboard and cotton balls, with the goal of rolling down a 6-foot ramp with an egg inside – and not having the egg break. She was ecstatic when she discovered the egg was unbroken, and she says students – especially girls – need more events like the one at the University of Akron to build an interest in engineering.

“There should be more extracurricular, after-school clubs for STEM for more ladies who want to be engineers.”

Along with the egg-car challenge, the girls also built a small, plastic, robotic kangaroo from a kit, for which they also learned how to solder battery leads. 

Heidi Cressman is director of UA's Women in Engineering program. She says that when she started in 2007, women made up about 10 percent of the college of engineering. This year, that number is up to 25 percent. She says increasing that number even further will require mentoring and events like the one on Saturday.

“Particularly when they’re this age – which is middle school and early high school – they’re still not feeling very confident about their abilities. Particularly when it comes to mechanical things [and] electrical things. So we try to work with them so that we can develop them and make them feel more confident and make them feel like they can actually do these things.”

The annual science, technology, engineering and math day grew out of an event for Girl Scouts. The scouts are adding a new engineering badge next year, and Cressman says in January the University of Akron will hold another STEM event just for them.

Tags: 
STEM
University of Akron

Related Content

Goodyear Provides Assistance to Akron STEM Schools Through New Grant

By Feb 27, 2017
photo of National Inventors Hall of Fame School
GOOGLE EARTH

Goodyear is providing expertise and assistance to Akron STEM schools through a $50,000 grant.

The grants will help the National Inventors Hall of Fame school develop Advanced Placement courses, an afterschool coding club, and a special project involving Lego building.

Goodyear’s community engagement director, Alison White, says the company is also providing volunteers, and it’s completely up to the schools how to use them.

Goodyear's Annual STEM Career Day Continues to Evolve

By May 2, 2016
photo of Rube Goldberg machine
GOODYEAR

Goodyear held its 17th annual Science, Technology, Engineering and Math day over the weekend, mentoring middle and high school students interested in STEM careers.

The event at the University of Akron attracted hundreds of students who, this year, had to engineer a Rube Goldberg-like contraption. The winners received scholarships and grants from Goodyear.

BrickUniverse Brings Lego Madness to Cleveland

By Oct 2, 2017
photo of Lego Severance Hall, FirstEnergy Stadium
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

Thousands of people attended the BrickUniverse convention over the weekend in Cleveland, including members of a local Lego building group.

University of Akron's Spiderman Shares His Love of Nature's Web Spinning Marvels

By Nov 12, 2018
ERIC SILVA / FLICKR CC

Mention spiders, and many people shiver.

But a local researcher says they are nature’s most adept architects, spinning intricate webs from amazingly elastic material.

In this week’s Exploradio WKSU’s Jeff St.Clair reports on why the eight-legged arachnids deserve our respect.

We’re in the lab of University of Akron researcher Todd Blackledge.