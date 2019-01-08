Report Names Akron One of Top 50 Innovative Cities in U.S.

    The skyline of Akron, the 43rd most innovative U.S. city according to a new report.
A new report lists Akron as one of the top 50 most innovative cities in America.

According to Go.Verizon.com, Akron is the 43rd most innovative metropolitan area in the US -- the only Ohio city to make the list.

The report ranks cities based on the number of patents produced in relation to its population. San Jose, California,  the home of Silicon Valley, ranks at the top of the list.

Darlyn McDermott is the market leader for MAGNET, an Ohio organization focused on workplace development. She’s worked for cities across the state and country and says she is not surprised Akron made the list for a number of reasons.

“It’s the general notion of the people who live and work in Akron; number two, it’s the talent and the very diverse talent base we have; three, I think it’s the funding we have, and four, I think it’s the physicality of where we are that really come together to really make it a really cool top 50 technology corridor, frankly.”

McDermott also said the city maintains a balance of making the right choices while having the discipline to stick to its unique assets. 

