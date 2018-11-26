Report Finds Wealthier Ohioans Are Using a Tax Break Meant for Poorer Residents

By 9 minutes ago
  • photo of calculator
    The group behind the study said lawmakers should look into the loophole.
    SHUTTERSTOCK

A new study shows tens of thousands of upper income Ohioans are taking advantage of tax breaks meant for poorer residents.

Wendy Patton with the progressive group Policy Matters said Ohioans who have LLC’s or pass through accounts for small businesses can earn up to $250,000 tax free. And that’s allowing them to qualify for tax breaks that were meant for low income citizens.

“What this is is a loophole within a loophole, an unintended consequence of a tax credit that hasn’t been properly examined,” she said.

Patton estimates the state could be losing about $5 million through this loophole. She is urging lawmakers to look into this and make changes.

Tags: 
Wendy Patton
Policy Matters Ohio
tax breaks
tax loopholes

Related Content

Ohio Study Shows Connection Between Health And Poverty

By Nov 22, 2018
Hospital hallway
Shutterstock

Last year, nearly 1.6 million Ohioans lived in poverty. And a new study is connecting poverty with health, showing where you live in Ohio has a lot to do with how healthy you are. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles has more.