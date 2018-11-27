Rep. Tim Ryan Calls for Congressional Review of General Motors

U.S Rep. Tim Ryan is calling for congressional hearings to review General Motors decision to shutter five North American plants.

Ryan is urging the House Ways and Means Committee to investigate how GM is using millions of dollars in tax cuts.

He says Congress approved the cuts with the promise they would benefit American workers.

Ryan on call for hearings

“I think it’s entirely appropriate for us to say, look you guys got $150 million dollars in this corporate tax cut. We were told that this was gonna go back to plants, workers, pensions and everything else. A year, year-and-a half-later, 14,000 people are losing their jobs and five plants are being closed.”

GM plans to shut down its Lordstown assembly plant in March, leaving roughly 1,600 employees without jobs.

Ryan says the loss of the jobs will have a ripple effect throughout the Mahoning Valley.