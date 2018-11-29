Religious Leaders and Equal Rights Advocates Speak on 'Pastor Protection Act'

    Deborah Stevens from United Methodist Church speaks against the "Pastor Protection Act."
A bill that sponsors say ensures religious freedom when it comes to marriage ceremonies is moving through the Ohio Legislature. However, opponents are urgently trying to stop the so-called “Pastor Protection Act,” saying it overreaches and creates more opportunities to discriminate. Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports.

The bill says faith leaders do not have to perform a marriage ceremony that goes against their religious beliefs. But it also says properties owned by religious groups, such as banquet halls, don’t have to host a marriage ceremony they oppose.

Equality Ohio’s Alana Jochum says the Constitution already protects religious leaders, but regarding public accommodations, could overrule existing anti-discrimination laws for classes like age, race, sex, and military status.

“It only expands the discrimination that can be permitted against everyone else currently protected,” Jochum said.

No lawsuits of this kind have been filed, but supporters of the bill say they want to strengthen existing protections in the event of any future litigation.

Ohio House Passes 'Pastor Protection' Bill Some say is Unnecessary, Others say is Discriminatory

photo of Ohio House
The House passed the hotly debated “Pastor Protection” Act Wednesday. Democratic lawmakers argued that the bill would create a way for businesses to discriminate against LGBTQ people.

Republican Nino Vitale has pushed for the “Pastor Protection” Act since the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of same-sex marriage.

His bill would allow clergy to refuse to solemnize marriages based on religious beliefs.

Conservatives Call for A Vote On Controversial “Pastor Protection Act”

photo of Nino Vitale
The sponsor of a controversial bill that aims to protect clergy who oppose same-sex marriage from lawsuits says it’s being blocked from coming to the House floor, where he’s certain it would pass. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports he’s asking backers to urge lawmakers to push it forward.

Several conservative clergymembers came to the Statehouse to support the bill, including Jonathan Newman, pastor of Koinos Christian Fellowship, a Southern Baptist congregation in Troy.

Ohio's House Speaker Pushes The "Pastor Protection Act"

photo of Ohio House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger
There’s another indication a controversial bill nicknamed the “pastor protection act” might be on its way to becoming law.

 

Republican House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger says members of his caucus are interested in seeing something happen with the bill.

It would prohibit state or local government from penalizing a pastor for refusing to perform a ceremony between two people of the same gender. The legislation, which Rosenberger says simply affirms the principles already in Ohio law, has had two committee hearings.