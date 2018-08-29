PUCO Unveils PowerForward Plan for Electric Grid Modernization

By 2 hours ago
    Asim Haque, chairmain of the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio, says the plan will allow for grid security and adaptability and will give customers options.
The agency that regulates public utilities has a new plan for modernization of aging electricity grids.

Public Utilities Commission of Ohio Chairman Asim Haque said its new PowerForward plan is a comprehensive roadmap that will be used as electricity companies upgrade infrastructure.

He said the plan ensures grid security and the ability to adapt to future power usage, and it gives customers options.

“The takeaway is customers should be able to maintain more control over their electricity service,” Haque said.

The Ohio Environmental Council says the PowerForward plan is an essential step for the future because it takes a close look on how to control costs and ensure fairness while protecting consumer choice.

Tags: 
PUCO
Asim Haque
electricity grid
Ohio Environmental Council
PowerForward

