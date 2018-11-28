Proposed Bill Would Eliminate Time Limit for Filing Suit in Sex Abuse Cases

A bill that would eliminate the statute of limitations in Ohio for criminal and civil cases involving rape and sexual abuse is getting a little help from a nationally known attorney. The bill would not affect past victims of sexual abuse, like those who have filed suit against Ohio State University but would affect cases after it passes, if it passes.   

Gloria Allred has represented victims of many high profile people including Bill Cosby. She wants Ohio to eliminate the time limit to file charges in rape and sexual abuse cases. And if this bill passes, Allred says Ohio would be the first to do the same for civil cases. 

“This is really important because it is empowering to a victim to be able to file a civil lawsuit and seek justice and accountability from his or her sexual predator.”

Sponsoring Democratic Senator Joe Schiavoni of Youngstown says he knows the bill is unlikely to pass in the lame duck session. Since he’s term limited, he says another Democrat will bring it forward in the next general assembly. 

