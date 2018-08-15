President Trump Will Headline Ohio Republican State Dinner

  • photo of President Donald Trump
    Trump recently campaigned for Republican Troy Balderson for the 12th District Special Election.
Ohio’s slate of Republican candidates on the November ballot is about to get what the party feels is a helping hand from President Donald Trump. The Ohio Republican Party announced Trump will be the headliner at this year’s state dinner, two weeks after campaigning in the 12th Congressional special election for Troy Balderson.

The Ohio Republican Party’s annual state dinner is a major fundraiser for candidates as they head into the final stretch of their campaigns.

Republican Party spokesman Blaine Kelly said the dinner will give Trump a platform to stump for the Republican ticket, including Mike DeWine for governor and Jim Renacci for U.S. Senate.

“It’s big. This is the 2018 midterm election. President Trump is wildly popular here in the Buckeye State. He’s gonna come in and create a lot of energy for our candidates," Kelly said.

The Ohio Democratic Party suggested this might be a tough spot for DeWine, who has stayed fairly distant from Trump in the past.

In the past few years, headliners for the Ohio Republican Party included Vice President Mike Pence, conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt, and U.S. Sen. from Iowa Joni Ernst.

