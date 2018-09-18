Portman Disappointed that Senators Did Not Raise Kavanaugh Concerns Earlier

Ohio Senator Rob Portman supports the Senate’s plan to hear additional testimony next week on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, though he's not happy about it.

Questions about Kavanaugh have surfaced after a woman came forward this week claiming he sexually assaulted her when they were teenagers.

The woman, now identified as college professor Christine Blasey Ford, told Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein about the incident over the summer, but Feinstein never shared the information because Ford wanted to remain anonymous.

Portman says there were opportunities to bring this up to the judiciary committee earlier.

“There were extensive public hearings, 32 hours with him, private sessions with him which it could’ve been brought up on anonymous basis, dozens of private meetings with senators. It’s not fair to the institution, it’s certainly not fair to Judge Kavanaugh, and I don’t think it’s fair to Dr. Ford.”

Portman points out that Kavanaugh has had a lengthy public service career during which he’s been vetted half a dozen times and no allegation like this has ever come up.