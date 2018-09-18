Portman Disappointed that Senators Did Not Raise Kavanaugh Concerns Earlier

By 1 minute ago
  • Rob Portman
    U.S. Senator Rob Portman
    WKSU / WKSU

Ohio Senator Rob Portman supports the Senate’s plan to hear additional testimony next week on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, though he's not happy about it. 

Questions about Kavanaugh have surfaced after a woman came forward this week claiming he sexually assaulted her when they were teenagers.

The woman, now identified as college professor Christine Blasey Ford, told Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein about the incident over the summer, but Feinstein never shared the information because Ford wanted to remain anonymous.

Portman says there were opportunities to bring this up to the judiciary committee earlier. 

“There were extensive public hearings, 32 hours with him, private sessions with him which it could’ve been brought up on anonymous basis, dozens of private meetings with senators. It’s not fair to the institution, it’s certainly not fair to Judge Kavanaugh, and I don’t think it’s fair to Dr. Ford.”

Portman points out that Kavanaugh has had a lengthy public service career during which he’s been vetted half a dozen times and no allegation like this has ever come up.

Tags: 
Rob Portman
Brett Kavanaugh
US Supreme Court
Christine Blasey Ford
Sexual Assault

Related Content

Sen. Portman Urges Confirmation Of Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh

By Nick Evans Sep 4, 2018

Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) introduced U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh at a contentious hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday.

Portman on Kavanaugh, "He Has the Humility to Listen"

By Sep 3, 2018
photo of Rob Portman, Dan Horrigan, Beth Borda
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

Sen. Rob Portman will be among the bipartisan team introducing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh as the Senate Judiciary Committee begins confirmation hearings tomorrow.

Sen. Brown and Supreme Court Nominee Kavanaugh Meet

By Aug 23, 2018
Supreme Court building, Washington, DC
Architect of the Capital website

Ohio’s Sen. Sherrod Brown said that after meeting with Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh this week, he still has deep concerns.

Brown said Kavanaugh’s decisions as a lower court judge showed a pattern of ruling in favor of corporations and against labor and consumer interests. Nothing in his meeting with the nominee allayed his concern.

Brown also said he found it disingenuous that Kavanaugh shifted his position on presidential power since being an advisor to the Republican effort to impeach President Bill Clinton.