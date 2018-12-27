Police Bodycams Considered Public Record

The Ohio legislature passed a bill (today) that would ensure most police camera videos are public record.

A bill to make police body cameras public record is moved forward

With unanimous support from the House and Senate, House Bill 425 now heads to the governor's desk.

The bill would impact both dash cams and body cams, and Ohio News Media Association President Dennis Hetzel says it strikes the balance between transparency and privacy.

What some other states have done that we've really been quite opposed to would be basically making them open only at the discretion of law enforcement. That's not gonna preserve transparency and accountability, no matter how well-intentioned the authorities may be.

The bill says a body camera video is public record unless it is a confidential investigatory record, a video within a private home or business, or video of a sex crime victim.