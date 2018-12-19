Philanthropies Propose Plan for Inclusive Regional Economic Growth

The consortium of 40 philanthropies in 18 counties of Northeast Ohio has announced a three year plan to expand the region’s economy.

The Fund for Our Economic Future is putting up $10 million to make it work.

Fund for Our Economic Future wants all communities to benefit from economic growth.

Cities, counties, and states usually consider attracting any business a success. But the Fund for Our Economic Future wants them to consider spreading the wealth.

A report from the Fund earlier this year found that the region’s economy is flat and black residents are being left out. The Fund’s new seven point plan focuses on “inclusive growth” for the entire region and minority communities.

According to Fund President Brad Whitehead, "We need to be asking the question 'How does this connect and relate to all of our community and perhaps traditionally disinvested neighborhoods and the like?'"

Whitehead says the Fund will work with the public and private sectors to create good jobs where workers live and, where job hubs already exist, to create transportation for workers to get there.