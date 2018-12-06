People Impacted By Lordstown Closure Asked To Share Stories

People affected by GM’s Lordstown plant closure are being asked to share their stories.

Congressman Tim Ryan is collecting the stories. Ryan says he wants to make sure that people are being heard.

“The old social compact between corporations and the workers, or the government and its citizens is broken. And we need to bring back the humanity of what’s happening in our country.”

Ryan says he will share the stories with the general public and use them if he speaks on the house floor.

Ryan met with GM CEO Mary Barra earlier this week, who remains non-committal about keeping the plant in Lordstown.

It’s due to close next March.

