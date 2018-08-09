Ohio's Libertarian Party Is Ready to Be Noticed This Fall

The close contest in the 12th Congressional District and this fall’s battle for governor have caught the attention of many political watchers in Ohio. But after regaining minor party status last month, the Libertarian Party of Ohio says it’s ready to be noticed.

Several candidates in state races

The Libertarian Party of Ohio lost state recognition with rules passed by the Republican-dominated legislature in 2013.

But Communications Director David Jackson said since regaining state recognition, the party has candidates for governor, auditor, secretary of state and several Statehouse races. And he said the party can win some, though they’re not a professional political organization.

“We are a completely volunteer grass roots organization so we operate on a different wavelength,” he said.

The party also has candidates in four of Ohio’s 16 congressional districts, but not in the high-profile 12th District that has Green Party candidate Joe Manchik, Republican Troy Balderson and Democrat Danny O’Connor. Libertarian Matthew O’Connor failed to get enough signatures to quality.