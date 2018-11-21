Ohio's Highways Are Expected to be Packed Over the Thanksgiving Holiday

The Ohio Department of Transportation's Traffic Center
Credit Statehouse News Bureau

The roads are is expected to be busy this Thanksgiving holiday. The number of travelers on Ohio’s roads is expected to be the highest in more than a decade.

Gas prices have dropped in the last week but are still higher than they’ve been since 2014.  But the Ohio Department of Transportation’s Matt Bruning says more than two million Ohioans are expected to travel during the Thanksgiving holiday – the most since 2005. And while the days before Thanksgiving are busy, he says Sunday is the day when most will be on the roads.

“We see about a 42% increase in traffic volumes on Sunday alone.”

Bruning says Thanksgiving is the holiday with the highest travel volume.  

Get real-time traffic updates from ODOT here.

