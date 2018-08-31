Ohio's Economic Overview Concerns One Group That Reviews Economy

  • Amy Hanauer
Ohio has been gaining jobs over the last few years, and its unemployment rate hit its lowest level in 17 years a few months ago. But there are other numbers in the state’s economic overview that raise concerns for a progressive group that reviews the economy each year on Labor Day.  

Amy Hanauer with Policy Matters Ohio said the State of Working Ohio report shows workers are more productive and educated, but there are still pay gaps between men and women and whites and African Americans and little wage growth. 

“We still see just tremendous inequality and inability to see our wages inching up at all," she said. But Rea Hederman at the conservative Buckeye Institute said he sees opportunity in the economy. “We have more of our fellow Ohioans finding work, being able to find work with good benefits, and so we’ve seen strong wage growth over the last year,” he said. Hederman gave credit to tax cuts. But Hanauer said those cuts have taken billions out of the state budget that could be used to invest in education.  

Ohio's Jobless Rate Rises In June

By Jul 20, 2018
photo of help wanted sign
SHUTTERSTOCK

Ohio’s unemployment rate was up last month. It was 4.5 percent in June, compared with 4.3 percent in May, which was at the lowest level since July 2001. But the number of employed Ohioans increased a bit, too.

An economist with the Buckeye Institute, Andrew Kidd, said the slightly higher number of unemployed Ohioans doesn’t tell the whole story.

U.S. Census Figures Show a Wide Gap in Ohio Median Incomes

By Philip de Oliveira Dec 27, 2016
photo of money
JO INGLES / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The latest Census figures show a wide gap in median family incomes in Ohio.

Overall, the numbers show median family incomes were highest in southern Ohio, in suburbs of Cincinnati and Columbus. New Albany made the top of the list, with a median family income of $221,148.

East Cleveland was at the bottom of the list, where the average family brought in $30,411. Even though Ohio’s median family income has risen 5 percent in the last three years, a third of Clevelanders still live in poverty.

New Report Identifies Threats to Ohio's Manufacturing Sector

By Adrian Ma Mar 12, 2018
photo of job losses in Ohio
BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS

The number of manufacturing jobs in Ohio has slowly ticked up in recent months, but a new report finds several trends that could undermine the future of the industry.

The report is by the left-leaning think tank Policy Matters Ohio. And its main message can be summed up as, “nice work, IF you can get it.” The average salary for a production job is $59,000. But the report's author, Michael Shields, says those well-paying gigs are becoming harder to get, especially for young people.

Democrats Say Underfunding, Not Over-Regulation, Is Hurting Ohio's Economy

By Andy Chow Mar 25, 2018
Joe Schiavoni
Karen Kasler / Statehouse News

Senate Democrats are firing back against a study that says Ohio’s regulation of business is hampering the state’s economic growth. One lawmaker even argues that the study is a cop-out to avoid the bigger problem. Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports.

Democratic Sen. Joe Schiavoni says regulations are not to blame for slowing Ohio’s economy.

“It’s the lack of investment in our communities and our people in exchange for tax cutting for the highest earners.”