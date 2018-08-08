Ohio's 12th Congressional District Candidates Wait for Outstanding Ballot Totals

By Nick Evans Aug 8, 2018
  • photo of Danny O'Connor
    Republican Troy Balderson has a narrow lead over his opponent, Democrat Danny O'Connor (pictured), in the race to represent Ohio's 12th Congressional District.
    NICK EVANS / WOSU

More than 8,000 outstanding ballots are giving the Danny O’Connor campaign a tiny glimmer of hope in the race to represent Ohio’s 12th Congressional District.  But the chances of the Democrat winning is looking like a bit of long shot.

Republican Troy Balderson holds a narrow lead in the congressional race, besting O’Connor by less than 2,000 votes. There are enough remaining ballots to flip the final result.

But Herb Asher, Ohio State professor emeritus of political science, explains the chances are slim.

“O’Connor would need about 60 percent of the absentee and provisional votes in order to overcome that 1,700 vote deficit that he has,” he said.

It’s a near certainty some of the 8,400-odd provisional and absentee ballots will be thrown out, which could only make O’Connor’s task harder. State law mandates county election boards wait 11 days to begin counting those votes, so they’ll begin August 18.

Tags: 
Ohio 12th district
Danny O'Connor
Troy Balderson
Herb Asher
Ohio State University

Related Content

Red or Blue: Some Believe Ohio's 12th District Race Could Be Reflective of Voters' Choices this Fall

By Jul 25, 2018
photo of voters
DAN KONIK / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

A special election next month in a Republican-leaning Central Ohio congressional district is being closely watched. It’s the 12th District, a seat formerly held by Pat Tiberi and before that by Gov. John Kasich. The district has been solidly red for 40 years.

But there are signs the Democrat running to replace Tiberi has a good shot at winning. Some are even saying this race captures the pulse of Ohio voters this November. 

Candidates Gear Up Campaigns For Ohio's Two Open Congressional Seats

By Nick Castele Dec 27, 2017
Lane V Erikson / Shuttershock

As the year comes to a close, candidates are already lining up for next year’s Congressional races. Here's a look at the contest in Ohio’s 16th and 12th districts.

Ohio's 12th District Candidates O'Connor and Balderson Square Off in Contentious Special Election

By Nick Evans Aug 7, 2018
photo Voters in Cuyahoga County
FILE PHOTO / WKSU

Central Ohio voters are casting ballots in a special election for congress that has taken on national significance. The race pits a moderate Democrat against an increasingly rightward leaning Republican.