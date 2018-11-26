Ohioans Will Get Another Chance to Buy a Rare Bottle of Bourbon

For the second year in a row, Ohioans will soon have the chance to enter a lottery to purchase some rare bottles of bourbon.

Ohio's Bourbon Bottle Lottery

Starting on December 10th, Ohioans can enter the Ohio Bottle Lottery. The winners don’t get free bottles, but they do get the chance to purchase one of 800 bottles of the Pappy Van Winkle and Buffalo Trace Antique Collection bourbons. Lindsey Leberth is with the Ohio Department of Commerce’s Division of Liquor Control.

“There are actually, roughly just under 400 of the Pappy Van Winkle collection that we will lottery off and just about 400 for the Buffalo Trace Antique collection.”

Interested buyers can enter one lottery for all products by getting a paper ticket through liquor agencies that contract with the state or through the Ohio Department of Commerce’s bottle lottery website. The lottery only lasts for 12 days and winners will be notified in late January.