Ohioans Are Taking the First Step Toward Getting Medical Marijuana

By 1 hour ago
  • Photo of marijuana leaves
    More than 3,500 people have activated their marijuana registry cards.
    JO INGLES / OHIO PUBLIC RADIO

Thousands of Ohioans have already received the paperwork they need to access medical marijuana and are ready to get it when it becomes available.

The Ohio Medical Marijuana Control Program has more than 350 doctors, and the Ohio Pharmacy Department has been accepting patient registrations for nearly a month. There are 4,964 recommendations in the Patient and Caregiver Registry. Of those, 3,575 people have activated their registry cards. Ohioans with 21 different medical conditions are eligible to participate in the program when it comes online. Officials say they expect that to happen on a limited basis in early January.

Tags: 
medical marijuana
Ohio Medical Marijuana Control Program
Ohio Pharmacy Board

Related Content

Streetsboro Lab Prepares for Medical Marijuana Inspection

By Dec 13, 2018
Photo of marijuana leaves
JO INGLES / OHIO PUBLIC RADIO

An environmental laboratory in Streetsboro is hoping to pass an inspection next week that will allow it to test medical marijuana.

Department of Commerce and State inspectors will visit North Coast Environmental Laboratory on December 19.

Spokesperson Joe Moorhead said the inspectors will be searching for everything the lab put in its application. If they fail, the lab can potentially lose its ability to achieve a medical marijuana license.  

After Another Delay, Ohio Prepares to Announce Medical Marijuana Licenses

By Jun 4, 2018
Photo of medical marijuana
BROOKINGS

The Ohio pharmacy board is expected to announce today what businesses will be allowed to sell medical marijuana beginning this September.

The nearly five-dozen dispensary licenses are the next step in a series of permits Ohio is requiring to grow and sell medical marijuana beginning Sept. 8.  The awards had been expected to be made at a special meeting of the pharmacy board late last month. But it cancelled that meeting because of unexpected delays validating that each applicant met minimum standards. 

More than 100 groups have applied for the sellers’ licenses.

After Medical Marijuana Legalized, Medicare Prescriptions Drop For Many Drugs

By Shefali Luthra Jul 6, 2016

Prescription drug prices continue to climb, putting the pinch on consumers. Some older Americans appear to be seeking an alternative to mainstream medicines that has become easier to get legally in many parts of the country. Just ask Cheech and Chong.

Akron City Council Clears the Way for Medical Marijuana

By Kevin Niedermier May 1, 2017
Akron medical marijuana zoning map
CITY OF AKRON

Akron City Council has unanimously approved legislation that adds more local control to Ohio’s legalization of medical marijuana.