Ohio Supreme Court Rules Against ECOT in Funding Case

By Aug 8, 2018
  • photo of ECOT Supreme Court Case
    The Ohio Supreme Court has ruled the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow could base funding on student participation and not enrollment.
    OHIO CHANNEL

The Ohio Supreme Court has likely dealt the final blow to what was the state’s largest online charter school, ruling the state could base funding for the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow on student participation, not enrollment.

The ruling means the Ohio Department of Education can continue clawing back what started as $80 million from ECOT. The state says that’s money ECOT received for students who weren’t participating in class.

During oral arguments in February, ECOT’s Attorney Marion Little said the state should be basing funding off of enrollment numbers. That led to this exchange with Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor.

“Even if a student does not attend ECOT is still entitled to the full per capita?,” O'Connor asked.

“That would be the testimony of all witnesses on the enrollment methodology,” Little responded

“OK. Let me ask you, stop. How is that not absurd?” O'Connor asked.

The state is still trying to get about $60 million from ECOT, possibly through the assets of its founder Bill Lager.

Tags: 
ECOT
Ohio Supreme Court
Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor
charter schools

Related Content

Ohio AG Accuses ECOT of "Corrupt Activity" in Court Argument

By Jul 3, 2018
photo of Bill Lager
KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The Ohio Attorney General has filed an argument in court claiming ECOT’s agreements with its management and software service companies constitute a pattern of corrupt activity. And the claim backs up complaints Democratic lawmakers have lodged for years.

Democrats and Republicans Debate Whether DeWine Should Have Done More About ECOT

By Jul 5, 2018
photo of Mike DeWine
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Democrats have been blasting Republican Attorney General and candidate for governor Mike DeWine for not doing more about the multi-million dollar scandal involving the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow, the now-closed online charter school. Republicans are pushing back.

ECOT Says Battle with Education Department is Far From Over

By Jun 11, 2017
photo of Bill Lager
KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The state school board votes on Monday on whether to require the state’s largest online charter school, the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow, to pay back $60 million in state funding it got for actually having 60% fewer students than it claimed it did.

It’s the latest in the fight between ECOT and the state, and the charter school says it won’t be the last.