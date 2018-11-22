Ohio Study Shows Connection Between Health And Poverty

Last year, nearly 1.6 million Ohioans lived in poverty. And a new study is connecting poverty with health, showing where you live in Ohio has a lot to do with how healthy you are. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles has more.

Ten percent of Ohio's neighborhoods are in concentrated poverty

The study by Policy Matters Ohio shows 10 percent of Ohio’s neighborhoods were in areas of concentrated poverty. Amanda Woodrum says that’s a twofold increase of over 2000.

“There’s health damaging neighborhood conditions from mold and lead in the homes to a lack of green space, a lack of healthy foods and add into that the stress of not feeling safe in your neighborhood that all impacts the health of residents.”

And black Ohioans are more than two and a half times more likely to live in poverty than whites. Woodrum says Ohio ranks 47th for how poorly the health of lower income residents is compared to higher income Ohioans.

