Ohio Small Businesses Question Future of Regulatory Bills After Kasich Veto

By 9 hours ago
  • photo of Ohio Statehouse
    Gov. John Kasich says he worried the bill would give the Joint Committee on Agency Rule Review too much power.
    KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Lawmakers are thinking about overriding Gov. John Kasich’s veto of a bill that aims to cut down on business regulation. Small businesses worry about what this could mean for future regulatory action.

The bill Kasich vetoed, SB 221, would give the state’s rulemaking committee, known as Joint Committee on Agency Rule Review, more authority to disqualify rules or review them after they go into effect.

Kasich said his Common Sense Initiative is already reviewing proposals before sending them through the rulemaking process.

But Brandon Ogden with Small Business Consultants Ohio said the Kasich administration has been good on business development but needs to keep moving forward to cut down on regulation.

“Once he created the Common Sense Initiative he kind of just thought that it was kind of like a ‘set it and forget it’ mentality,” Ogden said.

Kasich also expressed concerns that the bill could give JCARR too much undefined power.

Tags: 
small business
Small Business Consultants Ohio
Gov. John Kasich
JCARR

