Ohio Senate President Reflects on Accomplishments and Frustrations

As this session of the Ohio General Assembly winds to a close, leaders are looking back at their accomplishments but also at what didn’t get done.

Obhof looks back at 2018

More than 150 bills were signed into law in the past two years.

But Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Medina) says there’s one big thing left on the table that stands out.

“Unemployment compensation is one that I think we need to do. We can’t keep kicking the road down on that," Obhof said.

The insurance fund that pays jobless benefits would likely run dry in the next recession. Lawmakers have considered proposals that would raise fees on businesses and reduce benefits for workers.

Obhof said there is a slate of energy issues, such as the renewable standards, that he’d also like to work on next year.