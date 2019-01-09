Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown Weighs in On President's Oval Office Address

By 15 minutes ago
  • Sherrod Brown
    Sen. Sherrod Brown weighed in on the President's address from the Oval Office on Jan. 9.
    WKSU

There’s been considerable reaction to the President’s Tuesday night address from the Oval Office. Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown weighed in today. 

Senator Brown said discussions over border security should be separate from the spending bill so federal employees can get back to work. They’ve been off the job for 19 days.

He said he talked with constituents yesterday at Hopkins Airport in Cleveland and most told him they don’t think a wall is the best option to secure the border.

“They also know that this is not a national emergency -- it’s a fixable problem that the President created, but if the President’s not going to fix it, then Senator McConnell has got to come to the Senate floor and bring this up and let us vote overwhelmingly, then have the House vote, and then override the veto," Brown said.

Brown is also encouraging constituents to pressure Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to break the impasse.

Related Content

Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown Discusses A Potential 2020 Bid

By editor Nov 15, 2018

Copyright 2018 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

It's been less than two weeks since the midterm elections. In fact, some races have yet to be decided. But chatter about who the Democrats will put up against President Trump two years from now has already begun.

AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

New Effort to Draft Sen. Sherrod Brown to Run for President

By Dec 17, 2018
ALEKSEI PAVLOFF

There’s a new effort afoot to try to draft U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown to run for president.

Democratic Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley is one of the chairs of a committee circulating a national petition to convince Brown to run for president in 2020. Whaley says Brown would bring a needed change to the White House.

“We need a president who pays attention to people who work everyday.” 

As Partial Shutdown Continues, FDA Prepares To Furlough Employees

By Dec 24, 2018

The partial government shutdown that started Saturday will affect quite a few activities of the Food and Drug Administration.

Although most of the agency's employees weren't working over the weekend and on Monday and Tuesday because of federal holidays, FDA will furlough some 40 percent of its staff starting Wednesday.

Trump Pushes For Wall Amid Shutdown, Says There's 'A Crisis Of The Heart' At Border

By 22 hours ago

Updated at 11:27 p.m. ET

President Trump made his case to the American people Tuesday night for why a massive wall along the Mexican border is necessary, using his first Oval Office address to outline his conditions for ending the 18-day-and-counting partial government shutdown.