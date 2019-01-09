Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown Weighs in On President's Oval Office Address

There’s been considerable reaction to the President’s Tuesday night address from the Oval Office. Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown weighed in today.

Senator Brown said discussions over border security should be separate from the spending bill so federal employees can get back to work. They’ve been off the job for 19 days.

He said he talked with constituents yesterday at Hopkins Airport in Cleveland and most told him they don’t think a wall is the best option to secure the border.

“They also know that this is not a national emergency -- it’s a fixable problem that the President created, but if the President’s not going to fix it, then Senator McConnell has got to come to the Senate floor and bring this up and let us vote overwhelmingly, then have the House vote, and then override the veto," Brown said.

Brown is also encouraging constituents to pressure Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to break the impasse.