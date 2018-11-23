Ohio Medical Marijuana Sales Could Start Before the End of the Year

By 15 minutes ago
  • Photo of medical marijuana
    The original goal was to sell medical marijuana by September, but the state missed that deadline.
    Shutterstock.com

After a number of delays, small amounts of medical marijuana are expected to be available in Ohio before the end of the year.

The goal of the state’s medical marijuana program was to start selling in September, but the state missed that deadline due to lawsuits and construction problems.

Alex Thomas is the executive director of the Ohio Medical Marijuana License Holder Coalition, a trade association for licensed growers, processors and dispensaries. He said the program should be operational in just a few weeks.

“When I’m asked what the state is of medical marijuana in Ohio, I tell people it is right around the corner. Several cultivators have plants growing as we speak. A couple have already harvested those plants,” he said.

Thomas said the industry is waiting on dispensaries to open and testing labs to be certified before sales begin.

Tags: 
Ohio medical marijuana
Alex Thomas
Ohio Medical Marijuana License Holder Coalition
Marijuana dispensaries

Related Content

After Another Delay, Ohio Prepares to Announce Medical Marijuana Licenses

By Jun 4, 2018
Photo of medical marijuana
BROOKINGS

The Ohio pharmacy board is expected to announce today what businesses will be allowed to sell medical marijuana beginning this September.

The nearly five-dozen dispensary licenses are the next step in a series of permits Ohio is requiring to grow and sell medical marijuana beginning Sept. 8.  The awards had been expected to be made at a special meeting of the pharmacy board late last month. But it cancelled that meeting because of unexpected delays validating that each applicant met minimum standards. 

More than 100 groups have applied for the sellers’ licenses.

Medical Marijuana Growers Prepare to Harvest, but Dispensaries Are Not Ready

By Oct 10, 2018
Photo of marijuana leaves
JO INGLES / OHIO PUBLIC RADIO

Several large and small cultivators of marijuana for Ohio’s Medical Marijuana Program say they plan to be harvesting their products soon. That doesn’t mean patients will be able to buy it anytime soon.

Stephanie Gostomski with the Ohio Department of Commerce says marijuana growers won’t be able to do anything with their harvest for a while. 