Ohio Legal Aid Societies Form Alliance to Assist Low-Income Communities

Ohio’s nonprofit legal aid societies are teaming up to provide more legal services to low-income residents. The Alliance of Ohio Legal Aids will coordinate the sharing of resources. It will also help facilitate regular dialogue about emerging issues and financial opportunities for the agencies. Colleen Cotter, executive director of the Legal Aid Society of Cleveland, said money can be a barrier to justice. She hopes the alliance will help alleviate that.

An alliance throughout Ohio could help legal aid become more efficient.

"We all serve our local communities, but we also address statewide issues that are affecting low-income communities throughout the state," she said. "When we stand unified together to address these issues, we're much stronger for it."

Eleven legal aid societies, including Cleveland and Akron, across the state are a part of the alliance.