Ohio Lawmakers to Discuss Heartbeat Bill, Stand Your Ground and More

It’ll be a busy day at the Statehouse with the so-called “Heartbeat Bill” abortion ban among the proposed legislation on the agenda. Lawmakers are hoping to be done by mid-December with all they’re going to do in this legislative session.

A busy Tuesday

Senators are getting their first look at the six-week abortion ban in an afternoon hearing. Opponents of the Heartbeat Bill plan a rally outside the Statehouse.

Lawmakers will also hear bills to require food stamp eligibility to be reviewed quarterly, rather than annually; to change the way people who are wrongfully convicted are compensated; to raise the legal marriage age to 18; and two bills banning what’s known as revenge porn – when nude or sexually explicit photos are shared or published online without the permission of the subject.

The day closes with another hearing on the self-defense bill referred to as Stand Your Ground, which lawmakers appear likely to pass through Gov. John Kasich has threatened a veto of that and the Heartbeat Bill.