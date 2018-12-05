Ohio Lawmakers Approve Rape Kit Tracking System

Bills can move quickly in the lame duck session of the legislature. That was the case with a bill that was pulled from consideration by lawmakers last week, but passed both chambers unanimously.

The Republican-sponsored bill requires the Attorney General to create a statewide tracking system for rape kits.

In the House, Democrat Kent Smith spoke for it.

“This bill, House Bill 719, will help us make sure that justice delayed is not justice denied,” he said.

The vote marks an apparent deal with Democrats, who last week wanted to attach an amendment to eliminate the 20-year statute of limitations on rape cases. That led Speaker Ryan Smith to pull the rape kit bill, saying he was open to discussing that idea but the amendment wasn’t appropriate in this bill.

A similar measure also passed the Senate.