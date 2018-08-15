Ohio Lawmaker Wants Voter Approval for County Sales Tax Increases

By 3 hours ago
  • Niraj Antani
    While State Rep. Niraj Antani says he is against all tax increases, he wants voters to have a voice in county decisions.
    STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

A Republican state lawmaker who backed a failed attempt to overturn a county tax levy wants to make it tougher for counties to raise taxes.

Opponents of a sales tax increase on Montgomery County tried and failed to take a repeal to the ballot. So Rep. Niraj Antani said he’s proposing a bill requiring county commissioners get voter approval to raise taxes in the first place.

He said he's against all tax increases, and the measure is about "empowering people" to exercise their will.

"I could have sponsored a bill that would have disallowed any more tax increases, but I thought the fair and responsible thing was to at least say that the people should have a voice in whether a tax is raised or not,” he said.

Counties say they’re capped on how much they can hike taxes, but they need the ability to raise taxes to fund mandated services, especially after losing state revenue in recent years.

Tags: 
Rep. Niraj Antani
county sales tax
Montgomery County
county commissioners

Related Content

County Commissioners Voice Concerns with Proposal to Give Voters Power in Raising Sales Taxes

By Aug 10, 2018
photo of Ohio Statehouse
KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

County commissioners are firing back at a proposal coming next week from a Republican state lawmaker that would restrict their legal power to raise county sales taxes.

Republican Rep. Niraj Antani’s bill would require commissioners to put a county sales tax increase before voters, as schools and municipalities do, and only in a primary or general election of an even numbered year. 

State Lawmaker Pushes for Harsher Penalties for Parolees who Fail Drug Tests

By Jan 5, 2018
photo of Niraj Antani
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

An Ohio lawmaker wants the state to take tougher action when a person on parole fails a random drug test. The proposal is meant to act as an intervention for addicts.

Under the proposed House bill, a person on parole or under community control would automatically go back to jail if they test positive for heroin, fentanyl or carfentanil.

The bill would also allow the option for treatment rather than jail time.