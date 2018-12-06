Ohio Income Tax Revenue Down, But Budget Forecasts Still Appear On Track

By 41 minutes ago
  • photo of money
    Personal income tax is up only one-tenth of a point this year over 2017, but the state still has a $166 million surplus.
    WKSU

There was less money coming in to the state last month from personal income taxes, but the budget department’s forecasts still appear to be on track to avoid cuts.

November’s personal income tax take was down only slightly, but the total tax take for the month was up more than 3 percent over forecasts. That was driven by other revenues such as the state’s main business tax and overall sales taxes, which were up more than 7 percent, the best performance for sales taxes in the two-year budget cycle. For the year, the personal income tax is up only a tenth of a point. But the state still has a surplus of $166 million, or just under 2 percent over estimates. The state has been running a surplus for 15 straight months.

Tags: 
Ohio income tax

Related Content

Ohio's Income Tax Revenue Climbs but Sales Taxes Lag

By Jun 6, 2018
photo of Department of Taxation
KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

For the second month in a row, the state has brought in more personal income tax revenue than it budgeted for, meaning its surplus is growing.

The state’s personal income tax haul for May was up nearly 16 percent from estimates. Two months of double-digit percentage increases brings the total income tax take for the fiscal year to more than 5 percent over what was budgeted. 

Opposition to Ohio's "Marriage Tax" Unites Political Opposites

By Aug 31, 2017
OHIO HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

Ohio tax law still has a “marriage penalty," when married couples file jointly and pay more in state income taxes than they would pay separately if they were single. The issue has resulted in a union of an unlikely pair of sponsors.

“Our tax code encourages people to shack up rather than be married, and that’s just plain wrong," says conservative Republican John Becker of Cincinnati. He's vowing to giving married couples the option of filing state income taxes separately. He and Democratic Rep. David Leland of Columbus are sponsoring the bill.