Ohio Health Transformation Chief Greg Moody Resigns for job at Ohio State University

By 2 hours ago
  • photo of Greg Moody
    Greg Moody, a top aide for Gov. John Kasich during his fight to keep Medicaid expansion, is stepping down from his post in the Office of Health Transformation.
    DAN KONIK / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

One of Gov. John Kasich’s top department chiefs has resigned.

Greg Moody, the man Kasich tapped to head a new health policy office he created, will be stepping down in a few days.

Moody will leave the governor’s Office of Health Transformation at the end of this month and begin an academic appointment at The Ohio State University Aug. 1. He’ll serve as Executive in Residence at the John Glenn College of Public Affairs.

Moody’s announcement comes less than a month after Tracy Plouck, the head of the Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, announced she was leaving for a private sector job. Both Plouck and Moody were top aides for Kasich as he successfully fought for Medicaid expansion in Ohio.

Tags: 
Greg Moody
Office of Health Transformation
Gov. John Kasich
medicaid expansion
Tracy Plouck

Related Content

State Says It's Pleased With its Audit of Pharmacy Benefit Managers for Now

By Jun 22, 2018

A new audit commissioned by Ohio’s Medicaid program shows that there’s a nearly 9 percent differential between what the state pays the two companies managing Medicaid pharmacy benefits and what those companies pay pharmacies for those drugs. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports the head of the office that manages Medicaid isn’t ready to say whether that’s appropriate or a rip-off.

How Changes to the Affordable Care Act Could Affect Ohio

By Feb 24, 2017
photo of Gov. John Kasich
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Gov. John Kasich is spending the weekend in Washington – meeting with President Trump today, and then participating in meetings with governors about changes to the Affordable Care Act.  Whatever happens with the ACA has major implications to the state and hundreds of thousands of Ohioans.