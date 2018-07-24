Ohio Governor Candidate Richard Cordray Announces Health Care Plan that Keeps Medicaid Expansion

The Democrat running for governor in November laid out his health care plan.

Richard Cordray's proposed plan

Former Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Chief Richard Cordray said his is three-part health care plan keeps Medicaid expansion intact, reduces costs and provides reliable coverage.

“The first part is ensuring that reliable coverage is available for all of us. The second part is the investments we are making, investing smartly to make sure we get the biggest bang for our buck with our health care money. And third, increasing transparency and accountability so that the system works better for patients,” he said.

Cordray’s Republican opponent, Attorney General Mike DeWine, couldn’t be reached for comment. Spokesman Josh Eck said in a statement that Cordray’s plan lays out problems, but DeWine offers solutions.