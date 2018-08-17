Ohio Gains 7,600 New Jobs, and Jobless Rate Increases

    The jobless rate increased from 4.5 percent to 4.6 percent in July.
    KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Ohio’s jobless rate was up a little bit last month. But there’s good news in the new report too.

Ohio’s unemployment rate in July inched up slightly from 4.5 percent in June to 4.6 percent in July. And that puts the state’s jobless rate at one-half a point higher than the national unemployment rate. 

But that being said, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services said the state actually gained 7,600 jobs in July in manufacturing, construction, educational and health services, and in leisure and hospitality.  

The numbers finally broke a streak of job growth that was below the national average for 5.5 years. And the state’s unemployment rate this July was almost one-half of a point lower than the same time last year.

