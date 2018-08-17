Ohio Farmers Discuss How They Can Help Curb the Opioid Crisis

By Aug 17, 2018
  • photo of USDA panel
    The United States Department of Agriculture, Ohio Farm Bureau Federation, Ohio Farmers Union and many other groups gathered in Columbus to discuss potential options.
    ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

A collection of farming and community groups, on the state and local level, gathered in Columbus to discuss how the agriculture industry can help in the fight against the opioid crisis. Farmers can play an important role, especially in rural Ohio.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Anne Hazlett said support from farmers can go a long way in helping rural communities overcome substance abuse, from raising awareness to supporting treatment efforts.

“Farmers are leaders in these communities, and they know what it takes to make things happen to bring solutions. Whether it’s a faith-based solution or part of the business community, they’re respected," she said. "Not only are they impacted by this issue, but they can be a key cornerstone to bringing these leaders together."

The fatal overdose rate in rural counties can be just as high as some urban counties and in some cases even higher.

Hazlett emphasized that there is a lot of available grant money related to rural development for groups wanting to create new programs.

Tags: 
Ohio Farmers
Department of Agriculture
Anne Hazlett
opioid crisis

Related Content

A Group of Ohio Pain Doctors Takes Its First Concerted Look at the Opioid Epidemic

By Tana Weingartner Aug 25, 2017
photo of ASIPP logo
American Society of Interventional Pain Physicians

The Ohio Society of Interventional Pain Physicians is taking up the opioid epidemic this weekend in Cincinnati at its first-ever meeting. Interventional pain is dealing with long term pain when pills aren't enough. 

Conference coordinator Michelle Byers-Robson says Montgomery County Coroner Kent Harshbarger is scheduled to speak about what he's seeing in his morgue.

A Highly Collaborative Approach to Opioid Addiction Prevention is Launched in Cuyahoga County

By Kevin Niedermier Apr 5, 2017
Cuyahoga County

A campaign to combat prescription opioid addiction, and believed to be the first in the country, kicked off today in Cuyahoga County. The education effort includes coordinated ads and special print and broadcast programing, with input from a wide range of resources.