Ohio EPA Looks to Update Air Quality Rules at Fracking Sites

By 1 hour ago
  • Supporting equipment at a drilling site
    Fracking site in Carroll County
    TIM RUDELL / WKSU

The Ohio EPA is considering changes to its regulations on air quality at fracking and natural gas transmissions sites.

Heidi Griesmer, Deputy Director for Communications, Ohio EPA
Credit Twitter

The state Environmental Protection Agency is doing what deputy director Heidi Griesmer calls a periodic rules review. One thing it is considering has to do with changes in regulations. 

Normally they’re applied to new shale wells or compressor stations coming on line. The agency may make them applicable to established sites too. “This would cover air pollution emissions from existing non-conventional oil and gas facilities that aren’t covered by our most current regulations.”

As part of the review the sate EPA is also gathering input from interested parties. “It’s just an extra step we take to involve stakeholders before we begin drafting rules.”

The open period for ideas is underway through December 19th. 

Tags: 
Ohioi EPA
fracking
well air quality
pipeline compressor stations
air qulity near drilling sites

Related Content

A Study Measuring Air Quality at Fracking Sites Nears Completion

By Jun 15, 2018
Fracking operation
TIM RUDELL / WKSU

A three-year study of the possible health effects of fracking on people who live near shale drilling sites is entering its final phase. 

The National Institutes of Health is paying for the research. Travis Knuckles, an assistant professor in the West Virginia University School of Public Health, is conducting it.

He says the overall study involves multiple aspects of fracking, but the current work focuses on air quality issues near wells that could impact cardiovascular health.

Last-Minute Decision Puts Youngstown's Anti-Fracking Measure Back on the Ballot

By Apr 26, 2018
Actiivist Lynn Anderson
YouTube

The Ohio Supreme Court now says a local anti-fracking measure that was taken off the May 8th primary ballot in Youngstown must be put back on.  The court’s ruling two weeks before the election -- and after early voting had begun -- creates some problems.  

Deputy Mahoning County Board of Elections Director Thomas McCabe says the board placed a call to the Ohio Secretary of State’s office immediately after the decision for guidance on what to do. 