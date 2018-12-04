Ohio Congressional Leaders To Meet With General Motors CEO

General Motors CEO will be meeting with Ohio congressional leaders to discuss the Lordstown plant closing.

GM is shutting down four U.S. and one Canadian plant by March, leaving 15,000 people without jobs – roughly 1,600 of those employees work at the Lordstown location.

Senator Sherrod Brown says he will push for GM to keep business in Youngstown.

“I’m going to emphasize that they need to invest in this new line in Youngstown, if they wanna retool for the Chevy Blazer or another vehicle.”

Brown says he wants to end tax breaks and incentives companies are getting for moving industry overseas.