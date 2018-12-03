Ohio ACLU Urges Wooster to Reject Proposed Homeless Ordinance

By 1 hour ago
  • photo of panhandling
    The ordinance would fine homeless people $150 if they refuse shelter, with higher fines and jail time for repeat offenses.
    ANNA STAVER / WKSU

The ACLU of Ohio is calling on Wooster to reject an ordinance that could punish the city’s homeless population.

The proposal calls for an initial fine of $150 if a homeless person refuses available shelter. Repeat offenses would mean higher fines and jail time.

In a letter to the city, the ACLU said the proposed ordinance is unconstitutional and would not be effective.

ACLU attorney Joe Mead says it also misses a chance for communication and information.

“What’s missing is the next step: why do you think people aren’t seeking shelter if it’s available? What are the actual barriers? What are the practical barriers to somebody receiving shelter from a particular institution?” he said.

Mead also questioned the constitutionality of forcing homeless people into a religious shelter.

Wooster City Law Director John Scavelli said the ordinance is not about the punishments and more about helping people get off the streets.

Tags: 
ACLU of Ohio
City of Wooster
homeless
Joe Mead
John Scavelli

