ODOT to Move Ahead with Interstate 77 Closure Near Cleveland

By 2 hours ago
  • photo of Cleveland Interstate 77 closures
    The stretch of Interstate 77 between interstates 480 and 490 will be closed from Friday night to early Monday morning.
    GOOGLE MAPS

The Ohio Department of Transportation is moving ahead with a closure on one of the main travel arteries to downtown Cleveland.

Bridge and maintenance work on Interstate 77 was postponed because of the weather last weekend. Now the interstate will be closed for a 5-mile stretch between Interstate 480 and Interstate 490 from Friday night to early Monday morning.

“The main work that is going to be taking place during this closure is bridge beam erection over the highway," ODOT spokeswoman Amanda McFarland said. "In between that there will be some additional  maintenance work, bridge dealing work, pothole patching, sewer cleaning. There’s also going to be some utility work taking place."

Traffic will be detoured around the construction area onto Route 176.

Tags: 
ODOT
I-77
Amanda McFarland
Cleveland
road construction
road closures

Related Content

Bridge Work On I-77 Near Cleveland Re-scheduled To This Coming Weekend

By Jul 23, 2018
photo of Cleveland Interstate 77 closures
GOOGLE MAPS

The closure of much of I-77 in Cleveland over the weekend was canceled due to weather, and the closures are now slated to take place this coming weekend.

The closures will happen on I-77 between 480 and 490, the five-mile stretch of road that takes cars directly into downtown Cleveland.

ODOT Kicks Off Hundreds Of Road Projects Statewide

By Apr 4, 2018
ODOT KICKOFF
ANDY CHOW / OHIO PUBLIC RADIO

Spring has arrived, though it may not feel like it – and constructions crews are rolling out all around Ohio to begin nearly a thousand road improvement projects. The Ohio Department of Transportation is touting this as a big year to improve connectivity. Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports.

ODOT officials are gathered in a large, open garage standing next to presentations that explain the elaborate construction projects they’re working on, like a big budget science fair.