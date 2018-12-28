Obhof Looks to Next Year for Stand Your Ground and Red Flag Bills

The Ohio Senate President says he’s eyeing two high-profile gun laws for next year. The issues fall on both sides of the gun control debate.

Obhof wants to revisit self-defense bill

Republican Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Medina) said he’d like to revisit a self-defense bill that eliminates the “duty to retreat” provision.

Somewhat surprisingly, Obhof said he’d also like to take a closer look at the “red flag law,” which allows a court to take firearms away from a person who poses a threat to themselves or others.

But he said the current proposal from Gov. John Kasich is flawed.

“I think that the majority of us didn’t think that it accounted for due process properly of that it allowed right to counsel maybe in all the circumstances where it should,” he said.

Governor-elect Mike DeWine has said he’d also be open to signing a “red flag law.”