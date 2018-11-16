Nonprofit Organization Offers Free Dental Care in Cleveland

The head of a nonprofit organization in Cleveland says there are a lot of residents who are not getting dental care because they don’t have insurance.

That’s why MedWorks will treat anyone for free at the Huntington Convention Center in Cleveland on Saturday. The center is located at 300 Lakeside Ave, Cleveland, OH, 44113.

MedWorks CEO Jerome Belinson says 400 dental professionals have volunteered to clean teeth, do fillings, or pull teeth if necessary. It’s first come, first serve.

Belinson says they expect to treat 1,500 to 2,000 people.

Belinson speaks about the magnitude of the dental event.

“MedWorks has run some larger dental events but nothing quite to this magnitude. This is sort of something you have to see in order to appreciate the scale of what’s going on here.”

Doors will open at 7:00 am and close at 3:00 pm.

For more infromation visit MedWorks here, or call (216)201-9325