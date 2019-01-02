The Newspaper Scene is Changing Dramatically in Northeast Ohio

The Cleveland Plain Dealer’s parent company announced last week it is moving most of the paper’s functions other than local coverage to locations out of state.  Other newspapers in the region, including the Akron Beacon Journal were sold in the past two years and are also making changes.  Retired area newspaper executive Mike Hanke has some thoughts on where it all may be headed.

Former Canton Repository general manager Mike Hanke believes there are more changes in store for the newspaper industry.
Hanke believes the decline of newspapers as we’ve known them will continue. He is a former General Manager of the Canton Repository.

He says printing can’t compete with digital, so papers must go digital. But newspapers can build on their  standing as a local institution. “I think something else might happen though, something that could occur because newspapers no long have that biggest albatross around their neck, that multi-million-dollar press. Since that’s going to be gone I see the chance for entrepreneurial people who know how to do digital information to come to a local community and start their own news platform.”

Hanke says the key to newspapers surviving is for them to realize that no matter how they sell it, what they’re selling is the news. 

Related Content

Plain Dealer Plans To Lay Off A Third of Unionized News Staff

By Adrian Ma Dec 28, 2018

Twenty-nine union employees at the Plain Dealer—mostly copy editors, page designers, and illustrators—will be laid off after March 2019, according to George Rodrigue, the paper’s Editor and President. The plan is to outsource most of those jobs to a New Yorked-based company called Advance Local, which is a subsidiary of the PD’s parent company, Advance Publications. 

Akron Beacon Journal's New Publisher Talks About the Future of the Newspaper

By Jul 19, 2018
photo of Akron Beacon Journal
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

The Akron Beacon Journal’s new president and publisher spoke at the Akron Roundtable Thursday about the newspaper’s future under its new owner, Gatehouse Media.

Can A New Business Model Save Small-Town Papers?

By May 10, 2018

