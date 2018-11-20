New Website Helps Addiction Treatment Centers Connect with Patients

By 8 hours ago
  • photo of opioids
    The website helps people find available treatment centers immediately.
    SHUTTERSTOCK

People suffering from addiction have a new online tool that can help them find the treatment they need right away.

Cleveland State professor and co-creator of the app DrugHelp.Care, Patty Stoddard-Dare
Credit PATTY STODDARD-DARE

The website, called DrugHelp.Care, is updated daily by healthcare providers with how many treatment beds are available.

One of the site's creators who is an associate professor at Cleveland State University, Patty Stoddard-Dare, says the site is already making a huge difference in how patients receive the care they need.

“Even a treatment professional or a first responder, they would spend hours and hours calling around to different agencies trying to find an appropriate treatment slot for the client. With the app, they’re able to find that available treatment slot, really, in less than two minutes.”

Over 70 treatment facilities in northeast Ohio are registered with DrugHelp.Care, but Stoddard-Dare and her co-creator and CSU colleague Miyuki Tedor are looking to register more.

Tags: 
drug treatment
Cleveland State University
drug addiction
Healthcare

Related Content

Home-Based Drug Treatment Program Costs Less And Works

By editor Apr 17, 2017

Hannah Berkowitz is 20 years old. When she was a senior in high school her life flew off the rails.

She was getting high on whatever drugs she could get her hands on. She was suicidal. Berkowitz moved into a therapeutic boarding school to get sober, but could only stay sober while she was on campus during the week.

"I'd come home and try to stay sober really hard — really, really hard," says Berkowitz. "Sometimes I'd make it through the weekend, and sometimes I just couldn't make it. It was white-knuckling it, just holding on."

More Beds Cuts Wait Time for Summit County Drug Treatment

By Jun 21, 2017
SUMMIT COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH

An increase in beds at Summit County detox facilities is dramatically reducing wait times for people seeking addiction help.

The Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board invested more than $3 million in residential and detox programming, leading to the increase in the number of people they can treat.

Medical Research, Drug Treatment And Mental Health Are Winners In New Budget Bill

By Mar 22, 2018

The big budget deal reached this week in the House doesn't include a long-sought-after provision to stabilize the Affordable Care Act marketplaces. But the $1.3 billion plan, set to fund the government through September, has lots of new money for medical research, addiction treatment and mental health care.

When Drug Treatment For Narcotic Addiction Never Ends

By Nov 20, 2015

Opioids have a stranglehold on parts of the U.S. And where addictive pain medicines are the drug of choice, clinics for addiction treatment often follow.

Sometime these are doctor's offices where patients can get painkiller-replacement drugs, such as Subutex and Suboxone.