New Publication 'Akronicity' Promotes Culture and History of Akron

The Akron/Summit Convention and Visitors Bureau is promoting Akron’s history and culture through a new publication.

Akronicity focuses on the city’s industry, food, sports and nature, among other topics and stories.

It also features cultural icons from the city, including LeBron James, Chrissie Hynde and members of the bands Devo and The Black Keys.

The book’s researcher and writer Roger Riddle, who is the marketing and social media manager for the visitors bureau, said the original idea was to explain the city to new residents.

“It’s really easy to think of Akron and get caught up in the industries that have gone away," Riddle said. "We think that because this history that we had isn’t here anymore, that’s all we have. But the truth is Akron has always played a part on the larger stage.”

The visitors bureau is currently distributing the publication’s first 2,500 copies to local businesses and at the John S. Knight Center.

Funding for the project came from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation.

